Robert Simmons

Simmons, Robert Jeffrey



Simmons, Robert J. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. He was born December 8, 1955 in Stamford, CT. Robert was a graduate of Morehouse College. Robert lived in Dayton for the past 40 years. Robert is best known for his service at the Salvation Army, Target Ministries, and his outstanding cooking skills. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Adelaide and Arthur Simmons, sister-n-law Gloria Simmons. He is survived by his sister JoAnn Simmons of Stamford CT., brother Eric Simmons, of Bridgeport, CT. and his brother Peter (Pamela) Simmons of Dayton. Niece Erica Simmons, nephew, Evan Simmons, and great nephew, Ezra Garrison.



Private Services entrusted to Pryor Crematory and Funeral Home.



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