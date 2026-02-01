Robert Swab

SWAB, Robert R.



Age 94, of Dayton, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, January 27, 2026. Bob was born March 31, 1931 in Patton, PA to the late Charles F. & Aline (Thomas) Swab. Bob was a 1953 graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a BS in Aeronautical Engineering & a commission in the USAF (Oct 1953 to June 1959), a 1959 graduate of the USAF Institute of Technology with a MS in Aeronautical Engineering & and 1973 graduate of the Stanford Sloan Fellowship program. He retired from WPAFB after 33 years of Military/Civilian service. He was an active member of St. Christopher & St. Henry Parishes where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, RCIA program, Pastoral Council member & the Faith Formation Committee. He was a trustee, house leader & Co-Chairman of Catch the Building Spirit (CtBS) non-profit Corporation (Catholic & Presbyterians) in funding/building an annual Greater Dayton Habitat for Humanity house for deserving families. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Helen in 2015; siblings and spouses, Charles & Rose Swab, John "Jack" & Doris Swab; Janet Swab, Robert Lawson, and loved grandson, Ryan in 2009. He is survived by daughters, Marianne Belcke (Richard), Maureen Ruttle (Matthew), Drs. Lynn Broderick (Thomas) & Malia Grimes (Chris); grandchildren, Rebecca Ruttle (Obaid Kadwani), Kevin Broderick, Rachel Ruttle – Maldonado (Xavier Ruttle - Maldonado) & Stuart Belcke (Monica); great-grandson, Louis Ryan Belcke; siblings, Shirley Lawson, Thomas Swab, & Peg Moore; and a very special companion and dear friend, Carolyn "Sunny" Hickey; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins & other very special friends. Visitation is on Friday, February 6, 2026 from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Rita Catholic Church; 5401 North Main Street; Dayton. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Bob to: Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton; 115 West Riverview Avenue; Dayton, Ohio 45405.



