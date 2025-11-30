Roberta Thaeler

Thaeler (Napier), Roberta



Roberta "Bertie" Napier Thaeler 87, lived at Magnolia Springs in Loveland, formerly of Madison Twp. died on Tuesday, November 24, 2025, at Hospice of Cincinnati. She died peacefully, surrounded by her children and grandchildren after a brief illness. She was born April 19, 1938, in Hamilton, OH to Robert and Carolyn Napier. Bertie graduated from Miami University with a teaching degree. She taught at Taft Elementary before joining the Peace Corps to teach in St. Lucia in the West Indies. It was there she met the love of her lifetime, David. They made their home in Madison Township. Bertie and David liked serving others. She helped start adult education classes at Middletown and Madison nursery school and she was an elementary teacher for Edgewood Schools. Bertie was a giver, Kool aid, snacks, cinnamon rolls, arts and crafts, sleepovers, knothole and soccer. She always made things fun for her children and her neighborhood children. At our church, Christ United Methodist Church, Bertie had a servant's heart, A Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School, Faith Friends Ministry for children with special needs, monthly birthday parties at Otterbein Nursing Home and would do anything for anyone in need. Roberta will be dearly missed by her children ,David (Debbie) Thaeler, Carolyn (Wendell) Landis, Susan (Todd) McCollister, Sarah (Mark) Schlueter, siblings David (Marilyn) Napier, Robbin (Stan) Brodsky, Mary Lou (John) Klaiber, sister in law Paddi Henderson, grandchildren Ben (Sarah) Thaeler, Allison (Joe) Stokes, Malachi Landis, Josiah Landis, Charis Landis, Emily (Ty Mentrup) Fumarola, Loren McCollister ,Casey (Alexandria) McCollister ,Catherine (Jason) Kramer and Peter Schlueter, 9 great-grandchildren and many other loving family & friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arthur David "Dave" Thaeler, brother Gene Napier and sister Ida Katie O'Harra. A gathering of family and friends will be Monday, December 1, 2025, from 6:00 PM to8:00 PM at Christ United Methodist Church in the fellowship hall 700 S. Marshall Middletown, OH 45044. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UMCMission.org, Christ United Methodist Church Food Ministry, an animal shelter of choice or Hospice of Cincinnati. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



