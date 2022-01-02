ROBERTS, Betty P.



87, of Mechanicsburg passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021. She was born on



December 16, 1934, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Huenke) Slough. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and was known as "Grandma Betty" to many other friends. She enjoyed spending winter months in



Naples, Florida, where she had many friends. Betty will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Survivors include three daughters, Lori (Joe) Mosier, Leslie (Kenneth) Hidy and Linda (Russ) Wilhelm; one son, David (Kelly) Roberts; one sister, Donna Downing; three grandsons, Coby (Jackie) Wilhelm, Kyle (Ciji) Wilhelm and Marc Salisbury; five great-grandchildren, Lani, Marilyn, Cylvia, Tucker and Calvin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, David W. Roberts in December of 2008; grandsons, Joey Mosier and Matthew Miller; and one sister, Virginia Howell. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 11 am to 12 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Betty's life will begin at 12 pm in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Dayton Children's Hospital, 1 Childrens Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



