ROBERTS, Brian C.



Age 42, of Huber Heights, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Brian was born in Dayton, OH, to Robert and



Karen Roberts. In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by his son, Christopher Smith; sister, Krista (Dan) Woodward; brother, Eric Roberts; significant other, Michele Carter; and many other relatives and friends. Brian will be laid to rest at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. To send the family a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com