ROBERTS, CORA

ROBERTS (Stambaugh) (Forshey), Cora Francis



Cora Francis Forshey (Stambaugh) Roberts, 90 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away July 8, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home Springfield, Ohio. Daughter



of Benjamín and Sophia Stambaugh (Bush). Married George David Roberts Sr. (Deceased). Married Benjamin Corbin Forshey, who resides at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home. She attended the Open Bible Church. She retired as a Nursing Aid at Good Shepherd Nursing Home after 40 years. She loved crocheting, going out to eat, and spending time with family and friends. Family members include: spouse - Benjamin Corbin Forshey , children and stepchildren - Marsha (Mike) Fay, Kenton, Ohio, George David Roberts Sr. (Deceased), William Roberts (Deceased) (Mary), Joseph Westley Roberts (Deceased) (Susie), Janet Marie Coy (Deceased) (Emery), Carolyn Frances Anderson (Roberts) (Deceased), Ronald Forshey, Ogden, Utah, Daniel Forshey (Maria), High Point, North Carolina, Robert Forshey (Suzy), Springfield, Ohio, Neal Forshey (Renee'), Columbus, Ohio, Amy Smith (Forshey) (Terry), Springfield, Ohio. Cora had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center on Monday, July 12, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with her funeral beginning at 1:00 p.m. Cora will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



