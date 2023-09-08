Roberts (Ward), E. Mae



ROBERTS, E. Mae



Mae passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at Hospice of Hamilton after a long battle with declining health. She was born June 7, 1949, in Hamilton, the daughter of John and Mabel (Smith) Ward.



She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Eddie; son, Jeff (Gina); brothers, Dr. Robert L. (Kathy) Ward and Mike (Laurie) Burton; brothers in-law, John Roberts and J.C. (Jana) Roberts, Jr.; sisters in-law, Belinda (Gary) Dunaway and Wanda (Kenneth) Smith; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Mae was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Ben Burton; and brothers, Joe Ward and Tom Ward.



The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at Hospice of Hamilton for their kind and compassionate care.



Visitation will be held at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH on Monday, September 11, 2023, from 11:00am  1:00pm. The funeral service will take place immediately afterwards with Reverend Jeff Roberts officiating. The burial will then follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to www.avancefuneralhome.com.



