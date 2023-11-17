Roberts, Elizabeth "Jane"



Elizabeth "Jane" Roberts, 90, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on November 12, 2023. She was born on August 28, 1933, in Dayton, to the late Sarah and George Meeker. Jane was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a friend to all, an avid golfer, long time "Flyer Faithful" of UD Basketball, and member of St. Charles Borromeo Church. Jane was a nurturing homemaker, a determined dream maker and an extraordinary memory maker. Her optimism, courage, zest for life, quick wit and can-do attitude was an inspiration to her family and friends. She was best known for her love of family and everything associated with the Christmas Holiday Season. Jane lived her entire life in Dayton but enjoyed traveling to celebrate special occasions with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is survived by her son Steven (Janet), daughters Karen Reichardt (Robert), and Carol Biggs (Ted). She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Scott (Kessa), Brett (Kayla), Carly, Kristin (Slava), Matt (Brittany), Mackenzie, Brenna and Colton. She was also blessed to be a great-grandmother to Cooper, Easton, Aiden, Emmy, Lucy, Sterling and Wren. She enjoyed rich relationships with numerous other family member such as nieces Nancy (Allan), Kim (John), their children as well as her brother-in-law Nick (Brenda) and their children.



Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her devoted husband of 55 years, Sebastian, and sisters Phyllis Hazel and Georgia Culberson. Visitation will be held at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, Ohio 45429 from 9:30 to 10:30AM on Tuesday, November 21st, followed immediately at 10:30am by a Mass of Christian Burial.



