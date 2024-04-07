Roberts, Homer F.



Homer F. Roberts, 83, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 31, 2024. He was born January 24, 1941 in Urbana, Ohio the son of Charles and Margaret (Stilgest) Roberts. Homer retired from the Cascade Corp. and served his country in the U. S. Army. Visitation is Friday, April 12, 2024 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Greater First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with military honors. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com