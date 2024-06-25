Roberts, Stephen Martin



age 66, passed away unexpectedly after spending Father's Day with his grandchildren. Born on Valentine's Day in 1958 to Harold and Susie Roberts, he was the eighth of their ten children. Growing up in Dayton's Edgemont neighborhood, his childhood was filled with school, church at St. James, and endless games with the neighborhood kids on Wisconsin Boulevard.



Stephen was preceded in death by his father, Harold. He leaves behind his cherished Mother Dear, Susie Roberts, his beloved grandchildren, Blair and Zachary Johnson Hancock, his siblings, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at a viewing on June 26 from 4 PM to 7 PM at H.H. Roberts Funeral Home. Services will be held at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church on June 27 at noon, with the family receiving guests an hour prior.



