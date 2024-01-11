Roberts, Stephen M.



Age 70, of New Carlisle (62 years) Middletown/Monroe Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, January 5, 2024 surrounded by family. Stephen is known by many as Steve, Dad, Uncle, Brother, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa. He was preceded in death by, his parents Knowles Roberts and Nancy (Stanley) Roberts, brother John Roberts, and nephew Michael. Steve is survived by his daughter Jenny McEwen (Scott); Brothers George, Tom Roberts (Susie), Sister-in-law Paula, Grandchildren; Kelsey (Kyle), Josie, Austin (Suzanne), Sarah, Dakota, Leslie, Gage, Gavin, and Gracie, Great Grandchildren; Lily, Ricky, Will, David, and Lydia, Nieces and Nephews; Shannon (Scott), Chris, Sarah, Brittany, and Brandon, Great Nieces and Nephews; Olivia, Christi, Aiden, and Khyva. Steve was born on November 16, 1953, at Miami Valley Hospital. His Childhood consisted of riding bikes and playing outside. Steve graduated from Bethel High School in 1972. In 1975 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Steve had an associate degree in Dietetics from Sinclair Community College. Steve worked most of his life at Maria Joseph's Nursing home in the Dietary department. Steve loved nature, being outside, gardening, and watching birds. He was known to love animals and he was often seen feeding and caring for the neighborhood stray cats. He enjoyed listening to music, nature walks, Yoga, martial arts and riding his bicycle. He stood in solidarity for African American Freedom Riders. In the words of his nieces and nephews Steve was the "cool uncle". He had a free spirit and enjoyed the simple things in life. Steve had a great sense of humor. In his last days, Steve stated he was a Conservative Hippie and he wanted everyone in the room to "Relax and Chill". Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Friday, January 12, 2024, from 2pm until time of Funeral Service at 4pm.



