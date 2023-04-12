Roberts, Timmie



age 67 of Tipp City, OH passed away at Hospice of Miami County April 4, 2023 after a brutal battle with cancer. Survived by daughter Brandy Trouteaud and son-in-law Kris, along with grandchildren Shaelyn, Vaeda, and Everett. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Barbara Roberts, brother Tony, and sister Tara. Tim spent his life serving others as a firefighter before retiring. He was stubborn and a jack of all trades whether it be woodworking, electrician skills, repairing any household appliance, baking pecan rolls, or anything else he was determined to accomplish. He had a fond love for his mustache, motorcycles, playing pool, and most of all his family. In his free time he enjoyed reading and spending time with his family whether watching grandkids' sports or hanging out for dinner and games. We will miss him immensely. A celebration of life/pool tournament to be planned in the near future will be held in Tim's honor. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Miami County or Melanoma Skin Cancer Research. Thank you. Condolences for the Roberts family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

