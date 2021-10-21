ROBERTS, Toni Lee



75, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on October 18, 2021. She was born to the late Ralph and



Betty Mumma in 1946 in Troy, Ohio. She graduated from Troy High School in 1964. Survivors include her loving husband and best friend of 56 years, Thomas Roberts; her sister, Chris Dixon of Troy, Ohio; her 2 sons, Todd (Nancy) Roberts from Akron, Ohio, and Tim



(Karen) Roberts from Springfield, Ohio. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, Luke Roberts, Mark (Hannah) Roberts, Kyle (Tina) Powell, Chelsea (Graham) Roan, Olivia Roberts, and Jillian Roberts. Toni was also very proud of her great-grandson, Nolan Powell. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Toni was preceded in death by her brother, David Mumma. Toni also had an appreciation for country dancing where she met and cherished many friendships. She was also a member of First Christian Church. Toni was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. The family would like to extend a special Thanks to the staff at Brookdale Buckcreek assisted living facility, Springfield Cancer Center staff, and Ohio Hospice Staff for their loving care. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to



OSU-CCC at http://buckeyefunder.osu.edu/toniroberts/



