ROBERTSON, Reva Dale



Age 85, went home to be with the Lord on March 30, 2022. Reva was born in Estill County, KY, on November 23, 1936, to James and Crystal Abney. She graduated from Bethesda School of Nursing, enjoyed a long career in the nursing profession, and retired from The Butler County Health Department.



On April 4th, 1959, she married Steve Robertson, who proceeded her in death in 2000.



Reva is survived by her brother Bill (Burt) Abney, sister Rhonda, son Mark (Vera) Robertson, daughter Judy (Brett) Couch and her beloved grandchildren Mark (Kyla) Robertson, Matthew (Andrea) Robertson, Kristen Couch, Lauren



(Matthew) Kugel, and Bryce Couch, great-grandchildren Julianna, Tessa, Vanessa, and Max and various other relatives and friends.



Reva was proceeded in death by her parents James and Crystal sisters Donna, Patty, and Ruth and dear friend Gina Fields.



Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 4th at 11:00 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.rosehillfunerals.com