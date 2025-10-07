Robin Hensley

Hensley, Robin R.

Robin R. Hensley, 63, of Springfield passed away on Friday, October 3, 2025. He was born in Springfield on March 20, 1962. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 8th from 4-6:00 p.m. at the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with a service to begin at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics. To view his complete obituary or memorial video visit www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

