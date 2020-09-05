ROBINSON, Chelsea N. Chelsea N. Robinson, age 22, of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born on October 10, 1997, in Cincinnati, the daughter of Benny Lee Robinson and Sandra (nee Austin) Reimer. Chelsea was a graduate of Butler Tech School of Art and was an accomplished artist. She loved her friends, family, pets and was a beautiful soul. She touched so many lives and will be dearly missed. She is survived by her baby boy, Charlie Salvator Robinson; her dear father, Benny Lee Robinson; her loving mother, Sandra Reimer; one sister, Jennifer Reimer; her paternal grandparents, Lee and Connie Robinson; two nieces, Lucy and Alice; and one nephew, Anthony. She was preceded in death by her sister, Shannon Reimer and maternal grandparents, Richard and Nancy Hoagland. Visitation will be at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, from 10:00AM until the time of funeral at 12:00PM. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral home website.

