ROBINSON, Gerry Alan



Age 81, of Bellbrook, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021. Gerry was born February 27, 1940, in Newcomerstown, OH, to Howard and Ruth (DeRing) Robinson. A graduate of Greenon High School in 1958, he attended Miami-Jacobs College, graduating in 1961. Gerry was dedicated to his community and his country, serving in the Ohio National Guard Air Force 251st Communication Group, and volunteering 8 years of his life with the Enon Fire Department. He retired from



Hewitt Soap Co. after 35 years as National Sales Manager and was accredited as a Master Hotel Supplier. Gerry also modeled for Elder-Beerman. Passionate about his work, he won



numerous sales awards. Gerry loved to cheer on the Buckeyes and could be found at The Sugar Valley Golf Club enjoying a round of golf. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Ehrle; and daughter, Wende Bodey. Gerry is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Robin; daughters, Joni (Lynn) Coressel and Kristy (Roger) Holmes; seven grandchildren;



sister, Sally (Ed) Shurman; sister-in-law, Susan Drefke, and



several nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 11:00am-1:00pm Friday, April 30 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00pm at the funeral home. Burial in David's Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to SISCA, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Twp., OH 45458. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com