ROBINSON, Jr., John Clay
Age 90, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. He was born in January 2, 1932, in Paris, Kentucky, the son of John Clay Robinson Sr. and Effie Mae (Nickell) Robinson. John proudly served in the in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He fought in the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir and is now a Member of the Chosin Few. Later he became a Gunnery Sergeant in the Reserves, retiring in 1988. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. John enjoyed sailing, racquetball and was an avid fan of college basketball, Duke University being his favorite. He was a longtime member of Trenton GracePointe Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Hailey Robinson; 2 sisters; and 5 brothers. John is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary Louise Brindle; daughters, Renee Osepchuk, Barbara Robinson; grandsons, Jonathan Osepchuk, Michael (Tonya) Osepchuk; great-grandson, Landin Osepchuk; and many other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Trenton GracePointe Church of the Nazarene, 220 N Miami St, Trenton, OH 45067. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jon Young officiating. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery, Trenton, OH. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.