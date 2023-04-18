Robinson, Judy P.



Judy P. Robinson, age 84, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, April 14, 2023. She was born on February 19, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Helen (Hapner) Compton. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her son, Shawn Robinson.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Rodney, whom she shared almost 66 beautiful years of marriage; her sons and daughters-in-law, Robby W. Robinson, Michael and Cathy Robinson and Scott and Debra Robinson; brother, Jerry Compton; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren; and special friend, Charlotte Errett. Judy worked for over 30 years for Copey's Butcher Shop. She loved reading, baking, and going to festivals and craft shows. The most important part of Judy's life was the time she spent with her family. She loved being a mother and spoiling her grandchildren and was blessed to see 5 generations of family that started with her and her love, Rodney. She raised her family to support and love each other unconditionally and that is what they did for her until the very end. A special thank you to her granddaughter, Jennifer for the support and assistance in taking care of her grandma. Services will be private. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Judy will be laid to rest at Terre Haute Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 7887 Washington Village Dr. #350, Dayton, OH 45459.


