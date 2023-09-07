Robinson, Kathleen Elizabeth



Kathleen Elizabeth Robinson, age 79 of Springfield, Ohio passed away September 4, 2023. She was born July 28, 1944 in Martins Ferry, Ohio to the late William and Stella (Bednarz) Toundas. Kathleen is survived by her daughter and her children, Denise (Randal) Boggs and Dustin, Chad, Justin (Lauren), and Jaimee, son and his children, John (Heather) Hoch, Lilly, Eva, and Stella, step-son and his children, Brandon (Sharon) Robinson and Kira and Tayla, and numerous great-grandchildren and cousins. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Robinson and brother, William Toundas. Kathleen was a registered nurse and retired after over 40 years of service in the heart department. She loved going on walks, walking her dog, mushroom hunting, and going to the movie theater. She also liked to travel to the lakes of Kentucky and Tennessee, especially to Lake Cumberland, and also to Mexico. Kathleen's favorite thing to do was spend time with her family and friends. Her kids and grandkids were her pride and joy and she loved to have a good time at get-togethers with her friends. She was willing to give whatever it took so she could go on a trip with anyone willing to tag along. Kathleen will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Family and friends will be received on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Ken Woode. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Canine Collective Ohio No Kill Shelter in Kathleen's honor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





