Robinson, Kenneth Franklin "Kenny"



Kenneth Franklin "Kenny" Robinson, 64, of Springfield, passed away July 22, 2025, in Miami Valley Hospital. He was born August 27, 1960, in Springfield the son of John Glenn and Norma Jean (Timberlake) Robinson Sr. Kenny attended the First Church of the Open Bible and he was a member of the Union Club. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters, pushing his shopping cart and collecting cans, watching old television shows and his dog "Lilly". He was retired from Ferncliff Cemetery. Survivors include his beloved wife of 29 years; Charity (Metzger) Robinson, two daughters Emily Robinson (fiancé Mi-chael) and Nancy DeBoard (Robert), siblings; John Robinson (Pam), Mark Robinson and Catherine Reynolds and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister; Shirley Campbell, grandparents; Hazel and Leo Timberlake and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FU-NERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Tuesday in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Ballard officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com