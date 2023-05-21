Robinson, Nicholas Kelly



Nicholas "Kelly" Robinson, 80, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2023 in the comfort of Hospice care with his family beside him. He is now in Glory with his beloved mother and other loved ones preceeding him in death. Nick was born October 14, 1942 in Covington, Kentucky, the son of Nicholas and Carrie (Beagle) Robinson. Nicholas Sr. died while serving in the United States Army during WWII. Like his father, Nick also served in the U.S. Army from 1960-1964 where he was stationed in Germany. Following his time abroad in the Service, he married and moved to the Springfied area where he took employment in the Transportation industry. After a 33 year career, he retired from ABF Freight in 2000. Nick remained an active Teamster until his passing. In retirement, Nick fulfilled his dream of living as a "snowbird' where he spent 17 winters in Lakeland, Florida. Nick's legacy lives on through his family, Michelle (daughter), Kevin and Camryn (Orlando, FL) and Kristen (daughter), James and Connor (Grove City, OH). Family and friends are welcomed to remember Nick at his Celebration of Life on Friday, June 2 at the C.J. Brown Reservoir, Lakeside Pavilion in Clark County. Celebration of Life to begin at 5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.



