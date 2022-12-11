dayton-daily-news logo
ROBINSON, Patricia

ROBINSON (Hamm), Patricia Sue

Patricia Sue Robinson (Hamm), died on December 5, 2022. She was from Dayton, OH. She graduated from Patterson Co-op. She is survived by her son Jeffrey Robinson and Sultana Purpora. She is loved and remembered by Jehovah God, family, friends and those she worked with at the Marriott Hotel. She died a faithful Christian at 79 years old. She donated her body to the Wright State University Anatomical Study Program, then will be cremated and memorialized at Wright State in October, 2023. A personal celebration of life will be determined at a future date.

