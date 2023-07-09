Robinson, Richard L.



ROBINSON, Richard L., 84, died June 27, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Nelson Robinson, daughter Wendy L. Robinson and son-in-law Timothy J. Katz and his grandsons, Jackson R. and Emmett R. Katz of Columbus Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha and Paul Robinson. Richard was a graduate of Fairview High School and held degrees from the Dayton Art Institute, University of Dayton and Miami University, Oxford. Extended studies were completed at Indiana University, Wright State University, Savannah College of Art and Design, and Fallingwater. Twenty-five of his thirty-three years of teaching were at Meadowdale High School in Dayton, Ohio. After retirement he did volunteer work for the Dayton Art Institute and worked at Channel 16-Think TV, Sinclair Community College, and the University of Dayton. He leaves behind his family whom he loved most and many friends and former students who were kind enough to share their lives with him. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution, in his name, to the Dayton Art Institute via: daytonartinstitute.org A Memorial Service will be held at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering, OH on July 12 at 3pm. In addition, a gathering will be held at First Community Village in Columbus, OH on July 13 at 2pm in the private dining room of The Chelsea building. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy made at www.routsong.com.



