Robinson, Robert L.



Robert Leroy Robinson, lovingly known as Bob or Robbie, was born on March 11, 1944, in Springfield, Ohio. He passed away peacefully on September 4, 2024, surrounded by his devoted family, leaving behind a legacy of love, and wisdom. Bob dedicated 37 years of his life to Navistar where he worked tirelessly before retiring. He is remembered not just for his work ethic but also for his extraordinary ability to turn any story into a laugh, a pun, or a valuable life lesson. He possessed a sharp mind filled with random facts that he could share at just the right moment, often bringing joy and insight to the conversations he had with others. The cornerstone of Bob's life was his family. He adored his daughters, Sherry Robinson (Paul Kencheff) and Candy (BJ) Offenbecher, whom he cherished deeply. Brady Offenbecher, his grandson and best buddy, brought a special joy to his life, further enriching the close-knit bond he held with his loved ones. His family was everything to him, and he would sacrifice anything to ensure their happiness and well-being. Bob was not only a loving father and grandfather; he also held dear the relationships he shared with his sisters, Linda (Harley) Holden, Carol (Danny) Kraus, and Janet (Mike) Potts. He is also survived by Sherry and Paul's adopted daughter, Mariah Whitt; lifelong friend, Jim Speakman and loving companion Linda Hoefler. Bob is preceded in death by Carolyn Kay Robinson, his wife and the love of his life, whose memory he carried in his heart; his parents, Richard and Vivian Robinson, and his brothers, Richard Robinson and Doug Robinson. Services will be at a later date at his family's convenience. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center where condolences may be expressed at www.jacksonlytle.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com