X

ROBINSON, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

ROBINSON,

Robert Terron

Born July 10, 1970, in Dayton, OH, to Betty Jean Robinson and Robert Robinson, and raised in Orange, NJ, by Jackie Holmes, Sr. and Betty Jean

Robinson, passed away

Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Robert is survived by his

parents, Betty Jean and Robert Robinson and Jackie Holmes Sr.; wife, Jacqueline Robinson; children, Terron Holmes, Catherine Robinson, Aaron Olive;

siblings, Cheri Holmes, Jackie Holmes, Jr. (Kimberly), Canilla Colbert, Hope Chandler (Milton), Nikki Robinson, Jarelle

Robinson, Janelle Robinson, Izel Brown, Jordan Artist; grandmother, Chanie Robinson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Friday, March 26, at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Dr. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am.

Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.