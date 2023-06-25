Robinson, Roberta Bobbie



Roberta "Bobbie" Phyllis Robinson, age 79, of Dayton passed away on May 31, 2023, at Lakeside Manor at the Dayton VA Medical Center. She was born on July 2, 1943 in Skowhegan, ME to the late Raymond J. Richard Jr. and Doris L. (Gentile) Richard. She was a proud US Army Veteran, stationed at West Point Military Academy in New York. Roberta also belonged to American Legion Post #136 in St. James City, FL. Roberta is survived by her son, James Smith (Connie); daughter, Sharon Smith; sisters, Carol Darby and Barbara Clement; grandchildren, Ashley Smith, Zachary Majeski, Douglas Gartin Jr., and Chad Gartin; 8 great grandchildren; beloved friend Debra "Kay" Cunningham and her grandson Russell; Gene and Lois Schoonover; and countless friends at Victoria's Restaurant. In addition to her parents, Roberta is preceded in death by her son, Steven Smith; and brothers, William Richard and Raymond Richard Jr. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wed., June 28, 2023 at Dayton National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held immediately following at Wolf Creek Rod and Gun Club, 6700 Derby Rd., Dayton, OH. Memorials may be made to Dayton VA Medical Center Fisher House. Condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral