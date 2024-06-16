Robinson, Ronald "Mule "



Ronald "Mule" Robinson passed peacefully from this world to the next on Friday June 7, 2024. He was 73 years young. Ron was preceded in death by his Father, Henry, two brothers, Michael and Mark, a sister-in-law Deborah, and three beloved dachshunds; Andy, Baron, and Sugar. He is survived by his mother, Fern, brothers Bill (and his wife Renee) and Tom, a sister-in-law, Julie, and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Ron loved his family with a huge heart. So many things can be said of Ronaldo, as he was also known. He was a devoted son and grandson, a loyal brother, a doting uncle, and a true friend. He was a graduate of Miamisburg High School, The University of Kansas, and The University of Tennessee. Ron was a card player, world traveler, voracious reader, historian, anthropologist, lover of old movies and television, bike rider, music lover, Deadhead, and all around unique and wonderful individual. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. He will be interred at Hillgrove Cemetery during a private service. To share a memory of Ron or to leave his family a special memory, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com