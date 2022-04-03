ROBINSON, Stephen M.



Age 35, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022. He was born November 14, 1986 in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. He was employed as a contractor in construction.



Stephen loved his family and enjoyed being a buddy to his nephew, Noah. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan and found time to follow the games with his dad. He loved spending time with his many, many friends, and also was very involved in following and discussing politics. Stephen is survived by his parents, Larry and Denise Robinson; two sisters, Jocelyn Robinson Newkirk and Stephanie Robinson; one nephew, Noah A. Newkirk; and a host of extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 5, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Truth Tabernacle, 6879 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Middletown, 45044, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Daniel Hidlebaugh and Pastor William Dean officiating. Interment will be at Springboro Cemetery, Springboro, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

