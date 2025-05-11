Robinson, Walter Edward



Walter Edward Robinson, age 68 of Centerville, passed away Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Kettering Health Main Campus. He was born May 3, 1957 in Clifton Forge, Virginia, the son of the late Givens and Jennie Robinson. He graduated from Clifton Forge High School. Walter had a long career as a Computer Translator for Sprint. He was a simple and even tempered man who loved his job, his family, and his dogs. Walter will be deeply missed. Walter is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lynn Robinson nee Skaggs; sons, Joseph "Joey" (Mandy) Robinson, and Ross Robinson; daughter, Jennie Sparks; sisters, Brenda (Virgil) Woodie, Dreama (Bob) Evans, and Betty (Chappy) Morris; brother-in-law, Charlie Skaggs; niece, Kathryn (Michael) Viau; grand-nephew, Charlie Viau; and by numerous other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Melanie Goode, and his parents. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Services will be held at a later date. Walter will be laid to rest with his wife's family in West Virginia. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



