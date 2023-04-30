Rockey, Joseph William



Joseph William Rockey, age 86, of Englewood, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 25, 2023, at his home. He was born on March 4, 1937, to the late John C. and Minnie P. (Hines) Rockey in Vernon, Indiana. Joseph was an avid baker. He began his own business, The Cake Box Bakery, which he owned and operated for 27 years. Joseph was a member of Crestview Baptist Church for many years, where he served with the Bus Ministry and Wednesday Night Dinners. He enjoyed watching football and baseball, especially the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves. Joseph also loved watching horse racing. Most importantly, his greatest achievement was his devotion to his late wife, Donna, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sharing his love for Christ. Joseph is survived by his sons: Michael Rockey, Jimmy Rockey, Stephen (Regina) Rockey, & David (Brenda) Rockey, daughters: Dianna Darney, Lisa (John) Combs, Donna Jo (Rick) Smith, & Tracey (Jeanie) Rockey, 16 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren with two on the way, sisters: Marilyn Brown, Wilma (Bill) Grider, & Edna (Raymond) Ernstes, along with numerous other family members and friends he leaves to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years: Donna Lucille Rockey, son-in-law: John F. Darney Jr., and siblings: Johnny Rockey, Bob Rockey, Dick Rockey, Virgil Rockey, Elmer Rockey, Shirley Poole, Deloris Dickson, & Ruth Marksberry. A Visitation will be held from 5:00  7:00 pm on Monday, May 1, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH). A Service will take place at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. Burial will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

