X

ROCKHOLD, Franklin

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

ROCKHOLD, Franklin T. "Frank"

Franklin T. "Frank" Rockhold, of Xenia, passed away April 26, 2021, at the age of 78. Visitation Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 5 PM to 8 PM at Corwin Pentecostal Church, 45 New

Burlington Rd., Waynesville, Ohio 45068. Funeral Service

Friday, April 30, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Corwin Pentecostal Church. Interment will immediately follow in Miami Cemetery. Visit Muellerfunerals.com for further details.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC

6791 TYLERSVILLE RD

Mason, OH

45040

https://www.muellerfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.