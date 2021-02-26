X

Rodeghero, Margaret

RODEGHERO, Margaret Lucretia

Age 84 of Kettering, passed away on February 23, 2021. She was born in Roda, Virginia, on May 31, 1936, to Elmer and Irene Johnson. Margaret graduated from Dryden High School in 1953. She worked for DP&L for 21 years before earning a nursing degree at Sinclair College. She worked as a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital until they closed. Margaret is survived by her sister, Anna Sue Hamilton; stepsons, James (Sara) Rodeghero, Paul (Ginger) Rodeghero and Tom (Nancy) Rodeghero; ten grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, neighbors and caregivers. She was preceded in death by: two

husbands, Bob W. Carter and Dr. James Rodeghero; her

parents, step-daughter, Gwen Frericks; sister, Mary Alice Davis and her husband Richard Davis; brother-in-law, Glenn

Hamilton and nephew, Mark. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Catholic Church. The family will receive guests prior to mass beginning at 12:00 pm. Memorials in Margaret's name may be directed to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton or to Emmanuel Church. Online condolences can be sent to


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


