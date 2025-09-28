Rodney Riggle

Riggle, Rodney Alan "Rod"



Rodney Alan Riggle, 81, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in his home on September 21, 2025, with his loving family by his side. He was born on January 15, 1944, to Rodney and Georgia Riggle. Rodney served in the Navy from September 13, 1961, to February 5, 1965, and retired from International Harvester after 31 years of service. He loved to fish, collect coins, play cards, and was an avid sports fan and loyal to Browns, Reds, and Ohio State Buckeyes. He enjoyed time spent at the casinos with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cheryle (Sheridan); daughters: Tyise (Steve) McClin, Sharene Maloney and son Curt (Angie) Riggle. Rodney is also survived by his sister Shirley Hill, his brother Ken (Shane) Riggle, and three stepchildren: Kimberly (Richard Davis) McCreary, Kandie Elliott, and Thomas (Angel) Elliott. He is also survived by several grandchildren, great grandchildren, aunts, nieces, and nephews as well as his three very close friends Ken Starling, Mike Ferryman, and Elmer Maxwell. Rodney was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Philip D. Riggle. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 30th, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Funeral service honoring him will be Wednesday, October 1st, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletoandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com