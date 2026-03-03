Rodney Shepard

Shepard, Rodney Dean



Rodney Dean Shepard, 56, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio, leaving behind a lifetime of memories filled with love, laughter, and unwavering devotion to his family. Rodney was a man who truly enjoyed life's simple pleasures. He had a deep love for sports and was a proud and devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, rarely missing an opportunity to cheer on his favorite team. Whether watching a game, sharing stories, or spending time with those he loved most, Rodney's presence brought warmth and energy to every room he entered. Rodney graduated from Tipp City High School in 1987 and later attended both the University of Cincinnati and Wright State University. Above all else, Rodney cherished his family. He was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend whose greatest joy came from the time he spent surrounded by those he loved. His kindness, humor, and steady spirit will be remembered by all who knew him. Rodney was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Margel and "Tomi" Zickefoose, and Earl and Jean Shepard. He leaves behind to cherish his memory; his loving parents, Earl Dean and Linda Shepard; his brother, Kevin Shepard; his son, Eric (Abigail) Shepard; and his treasured grandchildren, Eli, Adam, Maci, Ezra, and Liam Shepard, who brought immense pride and happiness to his life. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and dear friends who will forever hold his memory close to their hearts. Rodney's legacy lives on through the love he gave, the laughter he shared, and the countless lives he touched. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 10:30 am – 11:00 am at the ZERKLE FUENRAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at the funeral home with his son, Eric Shepard, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Rodney's memory to the American Cancer Society or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com





