Roebuck, Gordon

Roebuck SR, Gordon



Gordon Lindsey Roebuck Sr., age 75, of Dayton, Ohio, transitioned peacefully on Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Macon Georgia. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 30th 12:00pm at Ethan Temple Church, 4000 Shiloh Springs Rd. Memorial Ceremony will be held at the Dayton VA National Cemetery at 2:00pm Sharp. Services entrusted to Pryor Crematory & Funeral Home, 2520 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood, Ohio 45426.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com