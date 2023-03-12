Roesner, Joan

Roesner (Widmer), Joan Carol



Joan C. Roesner, age 83, of Kettering, OH, passed away on February 27, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on February 28, 1939, the daughter of John & Garnet Widmer. Joan was preceded in death by Lee R. Roesner, her husband of 33 years. She is survived by her 3 daughters, Andrea L. Roesner, Kim C. Roesner and J. Renee Wichman (nee Roesner) and her grandchildren. Joan was a retired school teacher; she enjoyed reading, world history and the Royal monarchy. A special 'Thank you' to the staff at Hospice of Dayton. You made her journey peaceful. A private ceremony for Joan will be held at a later time and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton.

