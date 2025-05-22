ROETTGER, Patricia Ann Reed



Age 75, of Hamilton, OH, passed away on Friday, May 16, 2025. She was born on September 8, 1949, to Elmer Reed and Sissie DeLuca in Middletown. Pat graduated from Monroe High School in 1967 and began her career at Black Clawson in Middletown. In 1971, after the birth of her daughter Constance Lee, Pat began a 20-year career at Champion International in Hamilton. While working at Champion, she met Don Roettger, and they married on September 26, 1994, on the beach in Fort Myers, FL. Pat was always active in her community, participating in tennis and golf leagues, quilting groups, and craft shows with her husband, Don. She enjoyed crocheting baby quilts for newborns at the hospital, collecting angels, and was an officer of the Women's Club of Rotunda. Pat also attended ceramics and exercise classes and was a dedicated community volunteer. She was a proud member of the Presbyterian Church and PEO Chapter CL. Pat loved traveling to her favorite places, including Hawaii, Italy, Greece, and Florida, especially Disney. After living in Englewood, FL for 20 years, Pat moved back to Hamilton, OH in 2016 after the loss of her husband, Don, to be closer to her mother, Sissie and her daughter Connie and family. Pat is survived by her daughter Constance Lee McDulin (Dustin), daughter Heather Hildebrand, and granddaughters Rachel Marie McDulin and Alexandria Hanna McDulin and many family members in Middletown. She is preceded in death by her parents Elmer Reed and Sissie Reed Osborne, her sister Constance, her husband Don Roettger, and her grandson Nick Hildebrand. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-4 pm, Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH, 45013. A private graveside service will be held with the immediate family. Patricia's glittery spirit and angelic wings will be dearly missed as she brought kindness, warmth, and a welcoming heart to all. She truly made the world a better place with her radiating light. We encourage donations to the American Cancer Society in her honor. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



