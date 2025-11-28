Roger Kaffenbarger

Kaffenbarger, Roger E.



Roger E. Kaffenbarger, 88, of Springfield, passed away at StoryPoint of Troy on Monday evening, November 24, 2025. He was born in Springfield on August 2, 1937, one of nine children born to the late Philip and Hazel (Bower) Kaffenbarger.



Roger retired as a foreman from Navistar as well as working as a land developer for Westridge Housing Development.



Roger, and his wife, Lorna, faithfully attended Maiden Lane Church of God throughout their marriage. He was the foundation for his family, instilling the importance of family values. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Roger served as a 4-H advisor for many years, devoting his time and talents to many youth of the community.



He is survived by his children, Kathy Funderburgh, Darlene (Jeff) Kincer, Lorie (Ed) Sadler, and Brent Kaffenbarger (Tiffani Kaffenbarger); grandchildren, Brian (Christine) Funderburgh, Dustin Funderburgh, Hanna Kincer, Gracie (Tyler) Stemen, Tyler (Kailee) Shaffer, Hunter (Mary) Kaffenbarger, and Christian Kaffenbarger; and great grandchildren, Grant Funderburgh, Vivienne and Adelynn Shaffer, Theodore Kaffenbarger, and a future blessing arriving in July. Also surviving is a sister, Norma Jean Hoberty; many nieces and nephews; and a special family friend and caregiver, Danelle Bowman. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Lorna J. (Farrell) Kaffenbarger and brothers and sisters, Oren, Lloyd, Everett, Elden, and Lamar Kaffenbarger and Thelma Young, Evelyn McGilton.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Roger's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Missy Potts presiding. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Contributions in Roger's memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, the Parkinson's Foundation (in memory of Lorna), or Maiden Lane Church of God. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





