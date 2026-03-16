Watson, Roger



Roger Watson, 75, loving husband and partner passed into the arms of Jesus Wednesday, March 11, 2026 following several years of intensifying health issues. Though my heart is broken that he will no longer be here to "push my buttons", to drink coffee with in the wee hours of the morning, and to just be together, I know that Roger is free. He is with God and those he loved so much who have passed before him: father, Kenneth A Watson; mother, Betty (Huey) Brittingham; step-father, Willard Brittingham; brother, Carl Watson; daughter, Amy (Gary) Wireman; son, Jon (Jammie) Watson and Wife, Janet (Merz) Watson. No more difficulty breathing, no more dialysis, no more tube feedings, no more having to write on his white board (lost the ability to speak following radiation treatment for recurrent throat cancer in 2025), no more PT following a broken hip in January of 2026. NO MORE!! Roger never complained, he got up every morning with a smile and a "good



morning honey" ready for a new day and that cup of coffee. He held his feelings/emotions close but he loved hard and deeply, loved to give to others, whether it be an odd job or financial support and he loved his family so much. He had a strong faith in God and in life. He will be missed by many, especially his wife Ann! He is survived by his loving wife, Ann; brother, Kenneth (Butch) (Tricia) Watson; sister, Kathy (Thurman) Walker; grandchildren, Luke (Karin) Wallace, Lance Wallace, Meleah (Kevin) Cox, Kaliah Grubbs; great-grandchildren, Josie and Rory Cox and Paul Wallace; nieces, Madison Walker and Laura Watson; and nephews, Harrison Walker and Brian Watson; in-laws, and the entire extended Merz family. Roger also loved his country, retiring from the Indiana Air National Guard/AF Fighter Wing 122 after more than 30 years of service. He continued his support of his military brothers and sisters as a life-time member of the VFW (1421), American Legion (241) and Am Vets (33). Roger was also a proud member holding state and local positions in 40 & 8, an organization rich in history of the relationship between France and the USA dating back to WWI. "I love you Mr. Watson, rest in peace until we are together again!"



A viewing will be held Monday, March 16 from 5 to 7 pm, with a memorial tribute by 40 & 8 at 6 pm at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46805. Tuesday, March 17, a one-hour viewing will be held at 10 am followed by a Mass at 11 am. at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Catholic Church, 11337 Old US 27 South, Fort Wayne, IN 46816. Interment will follow at Divine Mercy Catholic Cemetery with



a hot lunch back at the church where all are welcome.



In lieu of flowers consider contributing to Larysspeakeasy.org (support for people with a laryngectomy).



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