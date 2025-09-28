Roger Wurtzbacher

Wurtzbacher, Roger O.



age 90, of Centerville, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, September 26, 2025. A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Friday October 3, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville, OH 45459, with a memorial service to follow at 11am. Inurnment at David's Cemetery, Kettering. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Ohio's Hospice, Dayton. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Ohio's Hospice. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



