ROGERS, Olsen

Dr. Olsen Jordan Rogers, Jr., affectionately known as "Duke" or "Doc", age 61, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 12, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will be held at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road, Springfield, Ohio, 45502, on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be at the church on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00am. He will be laid to rest in Whittier, California. Livestreaming of the service will be available from the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning Saturday at 11:00am. The family respectfully requires that all guests wear a mask at the viewing and service. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that contributions be made to Urban Light Ministries, PO Box 3132, Springfield, Ohio, 45501, or by visiting



