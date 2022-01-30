Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

ROGERS, Renita

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

ROGERS, Renita

Age 62, passed away December 27, 2021. She was born April 15, 1959, to Burlon and Beanna Gentry. She is survived by brothers Danny (Joann)

Gentry and Ernest Gentry and a host of other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Doug, daughter Amanda,

husband Randall Wood, sisters Melba, Carol, Phyliss K., her brothers Alan, Burlon Jr.

Gentry and her nephews Greg and Dougie. Renita was retired from Houston Woods State Park. There will be a memorial service held sometime in the Spring.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
LEMEN, George
3
BAKER, Marilyn
4
BASHAM, Mary
5
ADKINS, DONALD
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top