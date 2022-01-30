ROGERS, Renita



Age 62, passed away December 27, 2021. She was born April 15, 1959, to Burlon and Beanna Gentry. She is survived by brothers Danny (Joann)



Gentry and Ernest Gentry and a host of other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Doug, daughter Amanda,



husband Randall Wood, sisters Melba, Carol, Phyliss K., her brothers Alan, Burlon Jr.



Gentry and her nephews Greg and Dougie. Renita was retired from Houston Woods State Park. There will be a memorial service held sometime in the Spring.

