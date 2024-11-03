Rogers, Thomas McKendrie "Tom"



Thomas McKendrie Rogers (Tom) passed away to be with Jesus on October 16, 2024, in Springfield, Ohio. He was born on May 19, 1923, in Hilliard, Ohio, the son of Cecil and Minnie Rogers. His predeceased siblings were Willis, Raymond, Milton and Marjorie (Rogers) Eibling. He is survived by nephew George Lewis Rogers and wife Merian, of Southwick, Massachusetts, and by grand-niece Alice Robinson and grandnephews Philip Rogers, Jayson Rogers, Matthew Rogers and William Crowder. Tom's life was challenging in that he suffered from both polio and tuberculosis and was left limited in his speech and his eyesight. Despite his situation, he was optimistic, upbeat and had a healthy sense of humor. He was loved by the staff at the Mueller Center for Developmental Disability in Springfield, where he resided for decades. He was honored on his one-hundredth birthday in May 2023 by many friends, relatives and staff. He was further recognized with the annual Tom Rogers Legacy Car Show first held in August 2024. Tom loved cars and was known for his remarkable drawings of cars, trucks and motorcycles. A Celebration of Life service for Tom will be held on November 7, 2024, at 2:00 pm at the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 1002 East High Street, Springfield, Ohio. Friends may call from 12:00 pm until the services begin at 2:00 pm. Either flowers or charitable donations are welcomed, especially donations to Samaritan's Purse. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com