ROLAND–DOWNEY, Mabeline Victoria



"Mabel" was born October 3, 1933, in Norphlet, Arkansas. She departed August 21, 2022, in Carson, California. A 1952 graduate of Dunbar High School. Mabel was employed by R. L. Drake Company. Following retirement, she worked part-time for Lathrem Senior Center in Kettering, OH. She was a devoted member of Wayman Chapel AME Church. In 2014, she relocated to Carson, CA, to be with family. Preceded in death by her parents, L. G. Roland and Lora Roland Jones, brother Carlton Roland, sons Michael Wynn and Phil Downey, and husband James Downey. She leaves to cherish her memory, one sister, Deloris Johnson (James), Carson, CA, three daughters, Alvernice Wynn Barnes of Florida, Linda Downey Tann (Joseph), Evanston, IL, Theresa Downey Milligan, Baltimore, MD, and two sons, Willis Wynn, Florence, AZ, and Carl Downey, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871. Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Wayman Chapel AME Church, 3317 Hoover Ave, Dayton, OH.



