Rolanda Staton

Staton, Rolanda



age 66, departed this life on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 9 AM. Followed by 10 AM service Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Rd. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



