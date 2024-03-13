Rolin, Belinda

Rolin (Thacker), Belinda B.



93 of West Alexandria passed away Friday, 8 March 2024. She is preceded in death by her parents, Viedeane and Gus Thacker; husband, Al Rolin in 2011; husband, Claude Day in 1978; infant daughter, Claudia in 1952; and infant grandson Rodney Palk in 1968. The eldest of eleven siblings, she is preceded in death by infant sisters, Carmelita and Laquita Thacker; sisters, Shilah Lamb and Patricia Vanderpool; and brothers, Houston and Terry Thacker. She is survived by her son, Dennis (Merian) Day; daughter, Jo-Juana Perfecto of West Alexandria OH; granddaughters, Tracy (Bob Lyons) Deans of Arlington VA, Amber (Mike) Steele of Dallas TX, and Nicole (Matt) Studebaker of Hillsboro OH; seven great grandchildren, Jordin (Hari) Ravichandran, Ken (Emma) Luke, Claudia (Gary) DeMartino, Miriam and Scarlett Studebaker, Madeleine and Eleanor Steele; five great-great grandchildren, Maya, Lila, Layla, Bodhi and Thea; and sisters, Gretna Hopkins, Donna Pinion, Vicky Thacker and Pam Arvai. Born in Berea, KY, she spent most of her life in the Dayton OH area. With a never-ending sparkle in her eye and smile on her face, she brought joy to all and will be missed by those who had the privilege to know her. Belinda was a woman of strong Christian faith and rests peacefully now in eternal life and spirit. Family and friends are welcome to remember and celebrate Belinda at Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center in West Alexandria, OH on Saturday, March 16 from 11AM-1PM. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with Pastor Jerry Carter officiating, followed by graveside services at Trissel Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Crossroads Hospice Care in Belinda's memory. www.RLCFC.com



