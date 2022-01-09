ROLL, Jeffrey Michael



Jeffrey Michael Roll, age 30, was born July 10, 1991, and passed away unexpectedly on December 24, 2021. He was the son of Matt and Kris Roll, brother and best friend to



Andrew and grandson to



Ronald K. Thompson of



Washington Court House. He was the nephew of: John and Daidre Roll, Mark and Christine Roll, Becky and Nick Roll.



Cousin to: Justin, Michelle, Amanda, Dan, Emma and Pete.



Jeff was truly an old soul and knew what was truly important in life. He was highly intelligent and wise beyond his years. He never had a unkind word to say about anyone. He loved his family, friends, his dog Doodle and his cat Dank. He also



enjoyed traveling, reading, music, sports, video games, building computers and knew more about cars than most people would in 100 years.



He grew up in Greenville, Ohio, and graduated from Greenville High School in 2010.Throughout high school, he worked at the famous Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe along with his brother and several friends. He also was employed at Greenville Technology Inc., moving on to a position at Moriroku Technology of North America where he was a Design Administrator and had been employed there since 2014.



There will never be another Jeff. Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same. Until we meet again.



For those who wish to attend, there will be a Celebration of Life Service for Jeff at the America's Packard Museum, 420 South Ludlow St., Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, January 29th at 6:00p.m. Face masks required. Memorial donations can be made to: the Humane Society of Delaware County Ohio, 4920 OH-37, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home.

