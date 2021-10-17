ROLL, Matthew



Matthew Roll, age 32, of Beavercreek. With deepest sorrow, we announce our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Those who knew Matthew, even just a little lost a shining light in their lives. Born in Oakwood on June 8, 1989, Matthew graduated from Oakwood Public Schools and earned a Master's degree in accounting from the University of Cincinnati. He was an indispensable employee of the Dayton Foodbank accounting team. Matthew is survived by his parents, Lance and Patricia Roll; his brother Nathan (Erin); and nieces, Zoe, Evelynn, and Kaia; and his sister Theresa 'Tessa' Roll. He is also survived by his aunts and uncles Mary Ann Brolinson, Diana and Ted Suchecki, Joan Birol, Tracy Roll, Cheryl Roll and his cousins Marja and Becka Brolinson, Amanda Weiland (Anthony) and their children Isaac and Reagan, Jacob Suchecki (Molly), Lydia Suchecki and Margo Birol. He is also survived by his longtime friend Katrina Romanoff. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Margaret Doocey, Jack and Maybelle Roll; and uncle Mark Roll. Matthew had a kind and gentle spirit and cared about people in the purest way, he gave of himself to everyone. He spent his entire life looking after his little sister Tessa. Matthew loved to travel and be outdoors, he was an avid camper and especially loved visiting the National Parks. Matthew's friends and family recall the sheer pleasure of his company, how good he made them feel, how free they were to be themselves around him, and how much they will miss him; he had such a bright future. The world is a lesser place without him. He'll be forever remembered for his ever-present smile and the warmth, depth and intelligence behind it. Funeral services will be held at



11 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 21. Graveside services will be held at a later date. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Matthew's family would appreciate donations to the Epilepsy Foundation.

