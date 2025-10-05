Shouse, Rollie



Rollie Shouse, 98, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on October 1, 2025, at Atrium Medical Center. Born on March 3, 1927, in Jackson, Kentucky, Rollie was the beloved son of James and Bertha Shouse. He is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Alene Shouse, and their three daughters, whom he cherished deeply: Rita (Greg) Blair, Lisa (Jim) Blevins, and Sheila (Scott) Perkins. He was a proud grandfather to Matthew (Lynn) Hagen, Josh (Lindsey) Blair, Misty Blevins, Tani Gordon, Shelby (Dan) Sove, and Maci (Bart) Miller. He was also a loving great-grandfather to Cody and Coy Blair, Sienna, Nathan, and Adi Hagen, Daniel and Timmy Sove, and Rowdi Lynn ("Blondie") and Grady Miller. Rollie is also survived by his sister, Cora Belle Watts. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Eric Blair, and his brothers Bud Shouse, Troy Shouse, and Charles Shouse. Rollie retired from the Armco Coke Plant in 1989 after many years of dedicated service. His strong work ethic and tireless energy were summed up in his personal motto: "Never sit down." He lived by those words every day. His love for his wife and daughters was the cornerstone of his life. Rollie never missed an opportunity to talk about his family - they were his greatest pride. He found joy in attending cattle auctions, hauling livestock for local farmers, and spending time at the farm in Hillsboro, Ohio. He enjoyed life immensely and never met a stranger. Rollie was known for striking up conversations with anyone, anytime - and his warmth and humor made a lasting impact on everyone he met. The family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Matthew Stone, Dr. Gaeke, and Dr. Khalid for their devoted care, as well as the nurses and aides at Atrium Medical Center - especially Logan and Ali - for their kindness and compassion in his final days. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 7, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Kevin Collins. Burial will take place immediately afterward at Woodside Cemetery. The family encourages you to honor Rollie by sharing a memory, a kind word, or simply taking time to talk with someone - just like he always did.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com